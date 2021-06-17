Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.55

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 1386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.73 million, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

