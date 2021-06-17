Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $8.26 million and $92,472.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

