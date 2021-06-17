Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $30.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $30.36 million and $6.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,716.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.96 or 0.06212069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.31 or 0.01567797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00437786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00145987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.00721329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00431302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00370838 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,053,120 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

