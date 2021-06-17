Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet makes up 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 3,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,430 shares of company stock worth $8,555,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

