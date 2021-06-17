GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.72

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 38037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.