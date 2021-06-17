Guider (GDR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,985.26 and $30.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00763044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042220 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

