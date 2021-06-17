Hacken Token Price Tops $0.18 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00139718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00912434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,687.16 or 0.99899375 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,595,921 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.