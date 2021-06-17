Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HAE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.