Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

