Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.06

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.