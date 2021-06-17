Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

