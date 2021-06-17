Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

