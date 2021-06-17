Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 60,352 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.