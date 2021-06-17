Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,693,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 3,856,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.5 days.

HMSNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSNF shares. Barclays downgraded Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

