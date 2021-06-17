Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $93.66 million and $468,267.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.16 or 0.06209663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $595.60 or 0.01565718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00437407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00144261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.62 or 0.00708775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00430232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00368334 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 396,821,079 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

