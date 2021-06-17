Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.09% of Hanger worth $141,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 354.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE HNGR opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

