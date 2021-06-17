HAPI Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.31 or 0.00187471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $12.85 million and $3.52 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

