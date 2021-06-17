HARD Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $64.61 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $64.61 million and $32.16 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

