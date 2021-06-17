Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0808 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $823.83 million and $25.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00102722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00761476 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,073,059,084 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,117,084 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

