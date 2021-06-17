HashCoin Tops One Day Volume of $29,806.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $430,994.28 and $29,806.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.