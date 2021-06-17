Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $41,190.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00755078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00084174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042514 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

