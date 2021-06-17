Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.31 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 350,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £32.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.31.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

