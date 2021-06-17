HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,070 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $746,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

