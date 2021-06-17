HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 7.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of HDFC Bank worth $2,781,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

