Head-To-Head Analysis: Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) and Its Competitors

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bolt Biotherapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 -$60.73 million -0.72 Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors 4623 17654 38853 767 2.58

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.53%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

