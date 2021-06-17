Head to Head Comparison: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00 EPR Properties 2 3 1 1 2.14

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.46%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential downside of 29.54%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.44 -$581.85 million $0.04 308.75 EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.57 -$131.73 million $1.89 28.08

EPR Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 91.24% 12.14% 1.25% EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats EPR Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

