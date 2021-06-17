Head-To-Head Contrast: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.70 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.41 Quest Resource $98.66 million 1.23 $1.03 million $0.05 129.60

Quest Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% Quest Resource 2.23% 3.85% 2.75%

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company also offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it also provides landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

