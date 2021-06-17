Head to Head Review: BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million 6.85 -$2.92 million N/A N/A BOX $770.77 million 5.29 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -96.38

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -32.22% N/A -48.10% BOX -4.11% -26.17% -2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobivity and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A BOX 0 1 6 0 2.86

BOX has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Mobivity.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOX beats Mobivity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. Its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics. The company also provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. Mobivity Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

