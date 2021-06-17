Head-To-Head Review: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) versus Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility N/A -195.81% -3.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $240.32 million 0.48 $24.86 million N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Customer Relations Centers and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers beats Blade Air Mobility on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services. The company also provides employee leasing outsourcing services to clients. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

