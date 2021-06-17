Head-To-Head Survey: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ContextLogic and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.70 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.89 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.44 $15.87 million $0.47 87.96

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ContextLogic and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 106.70%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

