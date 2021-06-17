Head to Head Survey: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) vs. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% LMP Automotive -15.82% -11.13% -9.11%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vroom and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and LMP Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion 4.13 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -16.85 LMP Automotive $30.44 million 5.20 -$4.82 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vroom.

Summary

Vroom beats LMP Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

