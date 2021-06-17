Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.47. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 87,481 shares traded.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.09, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $64,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.