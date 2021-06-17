Hegic Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.64 or 0.00763558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

