Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.12

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.12 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 33,809 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.88 million and a PE ratio of 115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

