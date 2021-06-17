Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 48,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,112,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $866.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.