Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Tops $164,513.07

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Helix has a market cap of $164,513.07 and $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00027595 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

