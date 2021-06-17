Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 616,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,048,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

