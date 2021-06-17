HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $51.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,528.43 or 1.00061464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00079838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,356,643 coins and its circulating supply is 262,221,493 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

