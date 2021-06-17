Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 485,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 157,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 93.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

