Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.73% of Herman Miller worth $42,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.55 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

