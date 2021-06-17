HeroNode (HER) Trading 21.6% Lower This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $492,087.76 and approximately $6.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

