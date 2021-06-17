Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

