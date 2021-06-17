High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.33. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 71,376 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$444.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.42.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

