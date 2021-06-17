Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 73,883 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFG shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £901.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,197.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

