Hiscox’s (HCXLF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

