Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NYSE:HEP opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

