Holo Market Cap Tops $1.31 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $92.03 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

