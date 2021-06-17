Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.37. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2,680 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

