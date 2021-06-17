Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 113.25 ($1.48), with a volume of 478,256 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

Home REIT is a general merchandise retailer.

