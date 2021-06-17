HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0182 per share on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

